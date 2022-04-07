Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.29. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.