Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Shares of Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.64. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 345 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $489,000.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

