VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $0.69

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.60. VEON shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 24,970 shares.

VEON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in VEON by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in VEON by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 295,179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VEON by 146.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,980 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in VEON by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 20,677 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in VEON by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,621,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after buying an additional 2,894,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

