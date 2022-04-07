VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $0.69

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.60. VEON shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 24,970 shares.
VEON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.56.
VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
