Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $23.54. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 266,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

VERA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The company has a market cap of $610.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.73.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 52,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 313,444 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,079,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 345.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

