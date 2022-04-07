Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.78 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. Verint Systems has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $54.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.80.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,827 shares of company stock worth $875,715. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

