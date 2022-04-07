VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $139,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $220.00 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.53 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.66 and a 200-day moving average of $224.12.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after buying an additional 1,003,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $228,496,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $167,760,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after purchasing an additional 364,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after purchasing an additional 308,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

