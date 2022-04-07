Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

VERI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 253,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Veritone by 104,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Veritone by 74.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Veritone by 16.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Veritone by 161.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 477,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veritone by 136.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after buying an additional 622,919 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

