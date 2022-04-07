Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,813 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.20 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

