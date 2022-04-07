Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of VRTX opened at $272.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $275.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,273 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,605. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

