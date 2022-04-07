Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,842,000 after purchasing an additional 879,170 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 53,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 55,554 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NUSC opened at $38.69 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10.

