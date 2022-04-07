Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after purchasing an additional 578,281 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOD opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

