Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

