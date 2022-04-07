Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $442,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Assurant by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $3,065,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in Assurant by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 31,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $184.56 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.99 and a 52 week high of $185.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average is $161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

