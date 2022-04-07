Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 276,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after buying an additional 42,302 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,086.9% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 166,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

