Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 532 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG opened at $179.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day moving average of $161.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

