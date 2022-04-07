Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

