Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 22,412 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,412 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0571 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.40) to €4.20 ($4.62) in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

Banco Santander Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.