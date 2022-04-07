Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €112.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($123.08) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DG. Barclays set a €119.00 ($130.77) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($134.07) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.06 ($124.24).

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €86.31 ($94.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €92.51. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($76.42) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($97.58).

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

