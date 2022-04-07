Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $30.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $186,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,208,625 shares of company stock worth $58,189,251 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

