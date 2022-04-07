Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $13.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. CLSA decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 29.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 227.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 59.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $8.44. 181,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,446,722. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop (Get Rating)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.