Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $28.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director Sarah E. Cogan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $25,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,617 shares of company stock worth $60,599 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

