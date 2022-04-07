Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $219.01 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.33. The firm has a market cap of $419.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

