VNT Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $7,132.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (VNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $565,361.67 and $7,132.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00035752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00104785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

