VNUE (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. VNUE shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 8,437,535 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Get VNUE alerts:

VNUE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VNUE)

VNUE, Inc operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.