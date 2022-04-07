Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 170.92 ($2.24).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of LON:VOD traded down GBX 1.14 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 126.84 ($1.66). 377,556,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,779,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market cap of £35.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -257.04. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.47.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

