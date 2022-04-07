Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after buying an additional 578,281 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

