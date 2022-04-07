Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s current price.
VLTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.
Shares of NYSE:VLTA opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.
Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
