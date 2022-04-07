Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s current price.

VLTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLTA opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLTA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth $4,325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,488,000. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.