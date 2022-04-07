W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on an increase in premium written over the past many years. Shares of W.R. Berkley have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. Also, higher expenses weigh on margin expansion. Exposure to catastrophe loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.33 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.67 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.22.

NYSE:WRB opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $67.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 60.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 31.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.1% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.