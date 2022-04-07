Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €191.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €191.00 ($209.89) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €164.09 ($180.32).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €155.05 ($170.38) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €138.53 and a 200-day moving average of €145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €116.65 ($128.19) and a one year high of €174.75 ($192.03).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.