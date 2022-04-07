Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $884.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.74. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $60.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $8,131,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

