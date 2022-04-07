Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.33. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial (Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.