WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.14-$5.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $522-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.30 million.WD-40 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.140-$5.270 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered WD-40 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $174.51. 275,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,480. WD-40 has a one year low of $170.44 and a one year high of $313.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.63.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 66.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40 (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.