WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Graco worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Graco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

GGG stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $68.65. 576,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,016. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

