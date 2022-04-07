WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 2.80% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHDG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the third quarter worth $94,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 5,504.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHDG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.00. 438,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,281. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $38.54.

