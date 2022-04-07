WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after acquiring an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,551,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.50. 2,141,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.60 and its 200-day moving average is $219.90. The stock has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,948 shares of company stock worth $1,581,582 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

