WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $19.29 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.64. 4,398,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,947. The company has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.61.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

