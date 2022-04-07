WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.09% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 949,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,247. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $23.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

