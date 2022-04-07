WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct comprises about 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $15,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSM. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.97. The stock had a trading volume of 328,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,942. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.24. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

