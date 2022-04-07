WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,714. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.89 and its 200 day moving average is $174.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.62 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.