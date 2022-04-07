WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 116,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,969,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

