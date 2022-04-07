WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.39. 4,345,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,104. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.84 and a 200-day moving average of $230.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.