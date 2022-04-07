Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for argenx in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.91.

ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of argenx from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $326.83 on Thursday. argenx has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $356.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 16.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

