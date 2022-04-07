Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2022 – Alliance Data Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $104.00.

3/17/2022 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

3/17/2022 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $102.00 to $89.00.

3/7/2022 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/14/2022 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,328,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,558,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,460,000 after purchasing an additional 102,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

