WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Lowered to C$12.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Eight Capital from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 140.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.63.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL stock opened at C$5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$3.76 and a one year high of C$8.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.43.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.