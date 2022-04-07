WELL (WELL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $121,441.00

WELL (WELL) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. WELL has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $121,441.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WELL has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00036015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00104928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About WELL

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

