Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $125.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

NYSE:FRT opened at $122.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.62. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

