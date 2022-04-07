Wells Fargo & Company Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $90.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.82.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. PVH has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $100.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,733,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in PVH by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after acquiring an additional 761,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,130,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in PVH by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,411,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

