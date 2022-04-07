Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $182.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

