Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,015,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 8.8% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $528,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,459,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,805,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

