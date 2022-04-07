Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEN opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Wendy’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

